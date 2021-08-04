Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 4,645 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.12% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 64,002 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $104.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.32. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $104.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

