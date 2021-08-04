Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Tops $0.0242 on Exchanges

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $230,047.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stream Protocol

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,845,890 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

