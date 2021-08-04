Strike Reaches Market Cap of $150.01 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Strike has a market capitalization of $150.01 million and approximately $133.92 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strike has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $50.85 or 0.00129494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00101792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00143870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,337.42 or 1.00178844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.99 or 0.00845476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,137 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

