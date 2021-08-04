Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $215.03 or 0.00562795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $29.73 million and $2.64 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00101884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00145346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,213.26 or 1.00016812 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00846620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

