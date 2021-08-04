Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

SBBP stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 550,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 101,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 52,610 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

