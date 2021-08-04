Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $10.18

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $9.50. Studio City International shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Studio City International were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

