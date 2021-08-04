Sun Life Financial Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Shares of SLF traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$65.05. 940,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,220. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$51.59 and a 52 week high of C$67.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5399992 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.43.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$904,769.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,610,633.10.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

