Sun (New) Hits Market Cap of $129.38 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $129.38 million and approximately $49.49 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00062214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

