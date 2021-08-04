SunContract Hits Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One SunContract coin can now be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SunContract has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $474,163.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.08 or 0.00854686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00095291 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

