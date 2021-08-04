Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Lifted by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,227 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Suncor Energy worth $72,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $125,404,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,616,508 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $70,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

SU stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 456,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -29.09%.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

