SunOpta (STKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, analysts expect SunOpta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SunOpta stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,184.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock worth $2,965,146. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

