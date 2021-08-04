SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $25.31

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.31, but opened at $24.08. SunPower shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 49,900 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $1,407,812. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SunPower by 28.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

