SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $25.31

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.31, but opened at $24.08. SunPower shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 49,900 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11.
In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $1,407,812. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SunPower by 28.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
