Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

