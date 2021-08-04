Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Capitalization Hits $67.91 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $67.91 million and $607,437.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.35 or 0.06738086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00129339 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,858,958 coins and its circulating supply is 324,278,647 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.