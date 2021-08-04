SureRemit Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $10,710.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00143402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,634.81 or 0.99969080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.54 or 0.00846309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

