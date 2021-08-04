Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) dropped 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.71 and last traded at $50.36. Approximately 11,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 341,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.21. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,543.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.