Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $195.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $190.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.44.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.94. The company had a trading volume of 93,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,520. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.22.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,672,000 after purchasing an additional 231,486 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,777,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

