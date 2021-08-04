Susquehanna Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $195.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

MCHP opened at $148.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 338.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,856,000 after purchasing an additional 571,067 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,919,000 after purchasing an additional 410,139 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $55,483,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,265,000 after buying an additional 328,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

