SVB Leerink Weighs in on Bruker Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after acquiring an additional 85,446 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

