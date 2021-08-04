Swap Hits Market Cap of $380,973.83 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Swap has a market capitalization of $380,973.83 and $766.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00100939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00142074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,622.14 or 0.99847492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.21 or 0.00847244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,715,016 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

