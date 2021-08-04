Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWMAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of SWMAY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $9.08. 43,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.45. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

