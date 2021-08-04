SwftCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.63 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $16.46 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00061098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.91 or 0.00843366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00095123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043438 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.