SwiftCash (SWIFT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 74.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, SwiftCash has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. SwiftCash has a market cap of $218,801.86 and $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 184,232,190 coins and its circulating supply is 183,511,759 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

