Symbol Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Symbol coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $694.09 million and $1.95 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00100939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00142074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,622.14 or 0.99847492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.21 or 0.00847244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,917,736,815 coins and its circulating supply is 5,461,300,567 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

