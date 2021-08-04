Synaptics (SYNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Synaptics to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q4 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.47. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $160.00.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

