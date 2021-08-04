SYNC Network Price Up 34.1% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $56,710.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.00404843 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.83 or 0.01152860 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000245 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,617,405 coins and its circulating supply is 119,821,067 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.