Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 125.05 ($1.63). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 125.05 ($1.63), with a volume of 6,403 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Synectics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £22.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In related news, insider Stephen Coggins bought 13,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £19,306 ($25,223.41). Also, insider David Bedford bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,884.24).

About Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.