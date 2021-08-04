Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 125.05 ($1.63). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 125.05 ($1.63), with a volume of 6,403 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
The firm has a market cap of £22.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
About Synectics (LON:SNX)
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.
