SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CEO Sells $153,501.48 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNX traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.99. 240,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,798. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,883,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 48.1% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.