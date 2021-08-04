Syntropy Reaches Market Cap of $125.01 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $125.01 million and $788,337.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00061235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.58 or 0.00838854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00094559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043211 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,820,635 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

