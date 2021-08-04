Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Sysco stock opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sysco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sysco by 9.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

