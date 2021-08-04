Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00363001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000668 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 616,801,135 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.