Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.20 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $1.32 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

