Taglich Brothers Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for TRxADE HEALTH in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 40.70%.

MEDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRxADE HEALTH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 120.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

