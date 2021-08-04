Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Acquired by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Talend comprises approximately 3.8% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Talend worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth $219,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TLND remained flat at $$65.97 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 490.47% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

