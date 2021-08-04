Talis Biomedical Co.’s (NASDAQ:TLIS) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 11th

Talis Biomedical’s (NASDAQ:TLIS) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Talis Biomedical had issued 13,800,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have commented on TLIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51. Talis Biomedical has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Talis Biomedical will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

