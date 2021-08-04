Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $11.37

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $10.80. Talos Energy shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 2,935 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a market cap of $908.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,986 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Talos Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

