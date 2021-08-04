Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.44. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

