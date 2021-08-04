Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.60

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $11.25. Tapinator shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 4,517 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

