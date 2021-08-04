Tapmydata Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.00404843 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.83 or 0.01152860 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

