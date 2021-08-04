Tapmydata Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $961,383.41 and $1.90 million worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00401694 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002856 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.30 or 0.01091258 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.