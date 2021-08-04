Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Trimmed by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 3.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

