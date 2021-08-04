Target Hospitality (TH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TH shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.