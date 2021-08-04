Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

TARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

TARS opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $2,721,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 587,304 shares of company stock valued at $17,571,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

