Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 15,800 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,916,000 after purchasing an additional 605,378 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 536,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,875,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,379,000 after purchasing an additional 291,926 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST remained flat at $$51.09 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,348. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.