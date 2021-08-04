Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 6,789 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,542 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,245 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,234,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73.

