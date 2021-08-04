Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 8,190 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,148,000 after acquiring an additional 694,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,326,000 after acquiring an additional 378,885 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,438,000 after acquiring an additional 201,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,806,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,132,000 after acquiring an additional 171,669 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.62. 38,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,043. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

