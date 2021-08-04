Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.73. 305,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.