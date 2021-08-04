Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 27,313 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $157,039,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 460,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 411,693 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,253. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.