Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 3,113 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $247.88. 16,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,657. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $249.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

