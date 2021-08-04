Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 7,750 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.56. The stock had a trading volume of 267,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

